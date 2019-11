JEMEZ SPRINGS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest is having to limit fuelwood permit sales at the Jemez Pueblo Welcome Center.

The Forest Service says due to a staffing issue at the site, also called the Walatowa Visitors Center, the permits will only be sold on Saturdays for the month of November.

Permits will still be sold during the week at the Jemez Ranger Station and Forest Headquarters. Permits are on sale through Dec. 31.