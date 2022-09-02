SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest, along with the Carson National Forest announced Friday that districts hit the hardest by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire will be issuing free personal-use firewood permits. People will be able to get up to give cords of dead and down timber.

SFNF permits will be valid for collecting firewood in the Pecos-Las Vegas District outside the current fire closure. Load tags, a fuelwood cutting map, and guidelines for harvesting the wood will be given to permit holders.

People can get the permits at:

Las Vegas Ranger Station – 1926 N. 7th Street, Las Vegas, NM; 505-425-3534

Pecos Ranger Station – 32 S. Main Street, Pecos, NM; 505-757-6121

Supervisor’s Office – 11 Forest Lane, Santa Fe, NM; 505-438-5300

Permits for the Carson National Forest are available at the Carson Supervisor’s Office in Taos and the Camino Real and Questa Ranger Stations. These permits are separate from the fuelwood distribution sites that will be managing the logs from fuel breaks put into place during fire suppression.