SFCSO investigating shooting death of 18-year-old man

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting homicide in the Chupadero/Tesuque area Saturday morning.

Officers responded to calls of a shooting around 3:30 a.m. During their investigation, detectives confirmed 18-year-old Fe Donta Mikel White Jr. of Santa Fe had been shot and killed. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to contact the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office at (505) 428-3720. This is a developing story and News 13 will have more information as it becomes available.