Sex crimes case tied to New Mexico

Jeffrey Epstein, who is accused of sex trafficking underage girls and conspiracy, owns a remote New Mexico mansion in Stanley. (7/8/19)

Federal prosecutors are asking New Mexico victims of billionaire investor Jeffrey Epstein to come forward.

Epstein owns a ranch near Stanley in Southern Santa Fe County. Court documents show Epstein used his vacation homes to bring in at least 40 young girls for what turned into sexual encounters. Federal prosecutors entered into a deal a decade ago that allowed Epstein to avoid significant jail time.

However, a judge recently ruled the deal violated some of the victim’s rights.

Now, prosecutors want to meet with New Mexico victims before they decide how to proceed.