Severe Weather Clean-up across New Mexico

New Mexico (KRQE) - The clean-up effort is underway across New Mexico following Sunday's destructive weather. Residents of Union County say they saw the spotter-confirmed tornado that touched down while hail covered parts of Clayton.

Video showed cars lined up along Interstate 25 near T-or-C as dust made for hazardous driving conditions. Winds were also a problem in the Albuquerque Metro area with the Sunport clocking wind speeds at more than 60 miles an hour. No injuries were reported.