Severe weather caused flooding and damage Sunday in New Mexico

Sunday may have been relaxing for some, but for others, they had to take cover from the severe weather. Some areas were hit hard by hail for hours, especially in southeast New Mexico.

After the storm, Chris and Sara Baker drove through Hagerman where roads were covered in white slush and trees.

In Dexter, Fire Chief Justin Powell traveled to the city where some drivers struggled to navigate flooded areas.

And in Santa Fe, David Ortiz spotted a funnel cloud and took video of it. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported, but many people affected by the storms say cars and buildings had been damaged.