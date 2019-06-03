Severe thunderstorm watch for parts of New Mexico Video Video Video

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 9 p.m. for parts of New Mexico.

There is a tornado warning for Chaves County until 4:45 p.m. There is also a tornado warning in Otero County until 7:15 p.m.

Nickle sized hail and 60 mph winds are also headed for the Albuquerque metro area. People should stay inside until the storm passes.

Weather Coverage