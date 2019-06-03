New Mexico

Severe thunderstorm watch for parts of New Mexico

By:

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 03:13 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 03:51 PM MDT

Severe thunderstorm watch for parts of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 9 p.m. for parts of New Mexico.

There is a tornado warning for Chaves County until 4:45 p.m. There is also a tornado warning in Otero County until 7:15 p.m.

Nickle sized hail and 60 mph winds are also headed for the Albuquerque metro area. People should stay inside until the storm passes. 

Weather Coverage

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get KRQE Apps

Trending Stories

News Briefs

Enter the CAS Enterprise Roof Giveaway

Entertainment