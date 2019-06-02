Severe thunderstorm warning in Valencia and Socorro Counties until 4:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service reports a severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 4:15 p.m. Sunday for Central Valencia and North Central Socorro Counties.

There are reports of 60 mph wind gusts. There could be damage to roofs, siding. and trees. Locations impacted include Belen, Casa Colorada, Jarales, Los Trujillos-Galbaldon and Los Chaves. This includes Interstate 25 between mile markers 184 and 197.

For protection, residents in these areas should move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.