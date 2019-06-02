New Mexico

Severe thunderstorm warning in Valencia and Socorro Counties until 4:15 p.m.

By:

Posted: Jun 02, 2019 03:55 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 04:08 PM MDT

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - The National Weather Service reports a severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 4:15 p.m. Sunday for Central Valencia and North Central Socorro Counties.

There are reports of 60 mph wind gusts. There could be damage to roofs, siding. and trees. Locations impacted include Belen, Casa Colorada, Jarales, Los Trujillos-Galbaldon and Los Chaves. This includes Interstate 25 between mile markers 184 and 197.

For protection, residents in these areas should move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get KRQE Apps

Trending Stories

News Briefs

Enter the CAS Enterprise Roof Giveaway

Entertainment