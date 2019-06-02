Severe thunderstorm warning for Central Chaves County until 5:30 p.m. Sunday

According to the National Weather Service, At 4:56 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Dexter, or 16 miles southeast of Roswell, moving east at 15 mph. This is a very dangerous storm with 80 mph wind gusts and two-inch hail. Expect flying debris. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged.

Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. Locations impacted include Dexter, Hagerman, Lake Arthur, Greenfield, and the Roswell Correctional Facility. This includes Highway 285 between Mile Markers 79 and 99.