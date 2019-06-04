Severe storms cause flooding, ravage southeast New Mexico Video Video

HAGERMAN, N.M. (KRQE) - Sunday night, southeastern New Mexico saw hail bigger than baseballs, winds strong enough to uproot trees, and so much rain that fields were turned to lakes.

"There was ice everywhere, big 'ol hail balls,” said Andres Arebalos.

The severe storm brought major damage and posed a real threat to residents.

"Looked like Frozen if it was a scary movie,” said Andres Arebalos.

"All in here, I had water underneath my couches going in,” said Kris Barela, showing us the mess left inside her living room.

Powerful hail left holes in people's roofs and doors, letting water from the flooded streets into some homes.

"The damage is overwhelming,” said Evelynn Pruitt. Shingles from an Allsups were missing, and dozens of home and car windows shattered.

"The whole back's missing, the front's cracked,” said Arebalos showing us the damage to his Mustang.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation was also out there working to unplug some culverts, but say it was somewhat of a challenge trying to locate them since they were all underwater.

Officials say the weather and erratic driving were to blame for a four-car crash Sunday night around 10:00 on Highway 285 between Dexter and Hagerman.

One person was trapped inside a car and an 11-year-old girl standing on the shoulder was hit.

Both were taken to the hospital.

Down in Eddy County, several streets were flooded too. Some semis and cars could be seen abandoned from trying to cross.

A viewer reported seeing a funnel cloud near Artesia, though the National Weather Service says there were no official reports of a tornado in the area.

With another round of storms expected later Monday, many are doing what they can to be more prepared this time around.

"Especially when you don't think it’s going to happen and yesterday happened,” said Pruitt. "Hopefully we don't need the sandbags, but it's just a precaution."

"Hopefully Mother Nature does take it easier today and tomorrow if it does happen,” said Arebalos.

The Hagerman Community Center is handing out sandbags, plywood, and tarps for free to anyone who needs them.