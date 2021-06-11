Severe drought leads to fireworks restrictions in Doña Ana County

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Following extreme drought conditions throughout Doña Ana County, the Board of County Commissioners has passed a proclamation to temporarily restrict the use of fireworks for 30 days starting on June 8. The proclamation includes the Fourth of July weekend.

Doña Ana County references the National Weather Service and the United States Forest Service in a press release stating the county is experiencing severe or exceptional drought conditions and that the trend is expected to continue through July.

“We want to prevent fires in the dangerous conditions we are experiencing. Fires can spread quickly in the dry and windy conditions typical to Doña Ana County,” said Fire Chief Shannon Cherry in the press release. “Help u keep our community safe and use fireworks safely and conscientiously.”

The county states that the types of fireworks allowed include cone fountains, crackling devices, cylindrical fountains, flitter sparklers, ground spinners, illuminating torches, toy smoking devices, and wheels. To prevent fires, fireworks can only be set off within the unincorporated areas of Doña Ana County where water is readily available or areas are paved or barren and far away from vegetation, timber, brush, or native grass.

The National Fire Protection Association recommends leaving fireworks to the professionals this Independence Day and offers the following ideas as alternatives: