Several State Park lakes temporarily closed to water activities

Eagle Nest Lake State Park (image courtesy Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department, State Parks Division reports that several lakes are closed to boating and ice-fishing due to recent weather conditions at four State Parks. Bluewater Lake, Fenton Lake, and Lake Alice at Sugarite Canyon State Park are closed to all watercraft which includes canoes, kayaks, inflatables, and all types of motorboats.

EMNRD reports Lake Maloya at Sugarite Canyon remains open to lake surface access and park staff will continue to monitor ice conditions for ice fishing. According to EMNRD, while boat ramps and access to the lake surface is closed, Bluewater Lake, Fenton Lake, Eagle Nest Lake, and Sugarite Canyon State Parks remain open on a limited schedule for day-use for New Mexico residents only. Shoreline fishing is not allowed at Eagle Nest Lake.

For additional information on lake conditions visit emnrd.statnm.us.

