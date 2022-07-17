NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest is reminding people that fire season is not over yet. They say monsoon storms sparked several small fires, including one on the east side of the Atalaya Mountains, east of Santa Fe.
Two engines, Santa Fe hotshots, and a helicopter were dispatched to the five-and-a-half acre fire. They say the perimeter was secured on all five of those fires.