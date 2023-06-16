NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A handful of new laws are going into effect that change things at the state’s Motor Vehicle Division (MVD). Some of the changes will affect thousands of New Mexicans.

A law that will likely impact thousands is a new law preventing the MVD from suspending the licenses of people who don’t show up to court. KRQE News 13 did a deep dive into that new law in this story.

Another new law going into effect will allow disabled veterans to get additional special license plates. Previously, disabled veterans could only receive two ‘disabled veteran’ license plates. Now they can receive more.

Also going into effect is a law that removes the requirement that a ‘health standards advisory board’ review reports from medical professionals for the issuing of license restrictions. The MVD says that the advisory board is “obsolete” and the change will let the department process licenses for older New Mexicans more quickly.

Under another new law going into effect, homeless individuals can receive ID cards for free. Previously, ID cards cost between $10 and $18 for a four-year and eight-year card respectively, according to an analysis of the new law.