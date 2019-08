SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many New Mexico high school sports programs are being canceled. Schools are also struggling to find football players to field their teams.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, declining student-athlete participation is to blame. In June, McCurdy Charter School in Espanola canceled their season after half of the players were academically ineligible.

The New Mexico Activites Association says 11 of the 113 schools will play independently.