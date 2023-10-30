NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Several Motor Vehicle Division locations in New Mexico are experiencing technical issues on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.

An MVD spokesperson said internet services are out at three state offices: Espanola, Ruidoso and Truth or Consequences, and seven municipal offices: Chama, Cuba, Corona, Hobbs, Jal, Loving and Sunland Park.

Some customers may be able to make their transactions online, either on their phones or at home. Others will be rescheduled, the spokesperson said.

At the moment, there is no time as to when services will be restored. This story will be updated as new information comes in.