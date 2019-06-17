Seven teenagers discovered at Roswell stash house

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators have uncovered another human trafficking stash house in southeastern New Mexico.

The Chaves County Sheriff’s Department got a tip leading them to 17 Concord Road in Roswell. There, they found seven Guatemalan nationals, all teenagers. ICE took them into custody and took over the investigation.

In February, a stash house was found in Dexter with 70 illegal immigrants inside. Another stash house was found last August in a Clovis neighborhood with a dozen people inside.

The sheriff warned that with the closure of the interior border patrol checkpoints, he expects to find more stash houses like this.

