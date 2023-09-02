SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Seven people were arrested during an investigation into a stolen vehicle in the La Cienega area of Santa Fe County on Thursday.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said they were dispatched to an address around 11:01 a.m. and found a white in color Nissan Titan which matched the description of the stolen vehicle. A female identified as Alexis Chavez was in the driver’s seat and a male by the name of Antonio Mendez was in the passenger seat of the Nissan Titan, according to the sheriff’s office. Both of the individuals were detained.

Deputies said the property owner, Steven Montoya, was located and questioned along with nine individuals who were in the residence. The individuals were detained for questioning and it was deputies learned that some were there to purchase fentanyl. Detectives obtained a search warrant and recovered and seized the following items:

A 2020 Ford Expedition which was reported stolen to the Santa Fe Police Department on Sunday

A 2020 Nissan Titan which was reported stolen to Santa Fe Police Department on Thursday

A 2009 Ford Ranger

A Century Safe

Deputies arrested the following individuals:

Steven Montoya: Charged with receiving and transferring a stolen motor vehicle.

Alisa Van-Zelst: Charged with receiving and transferring a stolen motor vehicle, warrant served Friday for possession of a controlled substance, bringing contraband into jail, additional warrant served Friday for failure to appear, original for unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence.

Antonio Mendez- Charged with receiving and transferring a stolen motor vehicle.

Alexis Chavez: Charged with receiving and transferring a stolen motor vehicle. Deputies said she also had three active warrants, two for receiving and transferring a stolen motor vehicle and one for residential burglary.

Manuia Perrie: Booked on three active warrants: Failure to appear for receiving and transferring a stolen motor vehicle, failure to appear for receiving and transferring a stolen motor vehicle and failure to appear, residential burglary.

Zane Burke: Residential burglary, criminal damage to property, trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine, fentanyl), possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).

Sarai Palomino: Possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl).