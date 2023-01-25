PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Multiple people have injuries after a school bus crashed Wednesday morning. New Mexico State Police are investigating the incident.

The crash happened at the intersection of State Road 236 and Roosevelt Road, less than seven miles west of Portales. The collision involved a tractor-trailer and a bus.

State Police said around 17 students from ages 6 to 15 were on the bus. One student was taken to the hospital with a serious injury, and they were later flown to a Texas hospital. That student’s condition is unknown at this time.

Other than that student, six other students were transported with non-life-threatening injuries alongside the bus driver, who was a 61-year-old man, and the tractor-trailer driver, who was a 28-year-old man.

Police claimed they were asked to investigate the crash around 7:30 a.m. They believed the bus was heading south on Roosevelt Road T, but it failed to yield at an intersection and was hit by the tractor-trailer carrying corn west on SR 236.

A photo provided by New Mexico State Police showed a school bus with damage on its front end and on the left side toward the rear of the vehicle.