LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The hazing lawsuit against the New Mexico State University (NMSU) Basketball Program has reached a settlement.

NMSU has settled a lawsuit against Head Basketball Coach Greg Heiar, the basketball program, and the university.

Two players accused teammates of ongoing harassment that included sexual contact.

The attorney representing player William “Deuce” Benjamin Jr, and his father William Benjamin, said she is pleased the university settled the case before it went to litigation, saying it spares her clients and player Shakiru Odunewu the trauma of revisiting the abuse.