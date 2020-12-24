Settlement reached in 2016 fuel spill in Cimarron River

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tens of thousands of New Mexicans are already putting their names on the waiting list for the COVID-19 vaccine. Less than 24 hours after the state announced a new website where any New Mexican can sign up to get the vaccine, 35,000 people have already saved their place in line.

"You can go to the site now. You can put your info in and if you're 1A you'll be given more information now but if you're not we will notify you later so it is open to everyone but the folks who are going to progress through the website are in phase 1A," said Dr. Tracie Collins, Secretary-designate for the Department of Health.