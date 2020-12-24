Settlement reached in 2016 fuel spill in Cimarron River

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state says it has reached a settlement over the fuel spill in the Cimarron River. Tanker Truck owned by Texas-based Fronk Oil overturned on an icy highway in 2016, spilling over 1,100 gallons of unleaded gasoline and diesel near Cimarron Canyon State Park.
It caused a mile and a half stretch of the river to shut down for months, killed fish, and contaminated the water. Under the settlement, Fronk Oil will pay $150,000 for restoration projects.
