NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau (OHSB) has reached a settlement with Rust Movie Productions LLC (RMP) regarding two citations following the incidents that occurred in October 2021.

According to officials, RMP will withdraw its contest of the citations and will pay $100,000. A recent settlement dropped the fine from $136,000 to $100,000, but it remains the largest Occupational Health and Safety Act penalty in the state of New Mexico since 2010.

On October 21, 2021, actor-producer Alec Baldwin was handling the gun during an on-set rehearsal when the gun fired, hitting and killing Hutchins. The film’s director Joel Souza was also injured. After the incident, OHSB found the RMP violated workplace safety laws and issued the highest level of citations available.