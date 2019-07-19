Services to be held for murdered New Mexico singer

POJOAQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The community will gather to celebrate the life of local singer Ernestine Romero.

Ernestine started her music career at the age of eight and gained an international following by fans of all ages. Earlier this month, police say Ernestine was shot and killed by her husband who then turned the gun on himself in Santa Fe.

Friday, a memorial service for Ernestine will be held at the Ben Lujan Gymnasium in Pojoaque at 6 p.m. followed by a rosary a 7 p.m. A mass will take place Saturday at Nuestra Senora de Guadelupe at 11 a.m.

