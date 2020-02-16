Services set for Las Cruces soldier killed in Afghanistan

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Funeral services are now set for the Las Cruces soldier who was killed while serving in Afghanistan.

Sergeant Antonio Rodriguez and another soldier, Sergeant Javier Gutierrez of North Carolina, died in a firefight last weekend. Rodriguez, a 2009 graduate of Mayfield High School, was deployed eight times. His rosary will be held on Thursday at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. The funeral mass is scheduled for the following day with internment at the Arlington National Cemetery next month.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞