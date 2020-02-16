Services set for Las Cruces soldier killed in Afghanistan

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Funeral services are now set for the Las Cruces soldier who was killed while serving in Afghanistan.

Sergeant Antonio Rodriguez and another soldier, Sergeant Javier Gutierrez of North Carolina, died in a firefight last weekend. Rodriguez, a 2009 graduate of Mayfield High School, was deployed eight times. His rosary will be held on Thursday at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. The funeral mass is scheduled for the following day with internment at the Arlington National Cemetery next month.