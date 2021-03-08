Service available to assist New Mexico residents amid tax season

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tax season is underway and United Way of Central New Mexico wants people to know they can help. Tax Help New Mexico is a free service for people whose household income is $57,000 or less.

The service is also for those who are 65-years-old and older. Tax Help New Mexico Director Jeffrey Ledbetter discusses how this service is helping people out.

United Way of Central New Mexico operates Tax Help NM that provides free help to people as they prepare and file their state and federal taxes. Tax Help volunteers are certified by the IRS and are trained to identify eligible tax credits.

Things needed to fill out your taxes include identification, income forms including all W-2 forms and 1099 forms, proof of healthcare, expense forms, your prior tax return, and a banking routing and account number. At this time all appointment options at Tax Help NM have been taken through April 15. Those interested in an appointment are asked to check the website periodically to see if new options become available.

To self-file a tax return online, visit myfreetaxes.com which is a free software option for those who prefer to file themselves. “It’s put together by United Way Worldwide and Tax Slayer which is the program that provides the services, and it allows a person making less than $47,000 a year to get on this service and do their own taxes with a healthy support system which is the main thing because there’s a big fear of doing your taxes, no matter how simply you think they are, there’s that sort of black box fear, am I doing it right or are they going to get in trouble, that sort of thing,” said Ledbetter.

My Free Taxes offers web, email, and phone support to help you complete your taxes thoroughly and correctly. For additional information for help on your taxes, visit taxhelpnm.org.