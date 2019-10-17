Serval cat captured near Santa Fe finds new home in Arkansas

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The serval cat that was roaming around Hyde Park in Santa Fe has found a new home in Arkansas.

After several weeks at the Albuquerque BioPark, the cat, now named “Hunter,” has been taken in by the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. They have several other servals and will slowly introduce him to the family.

Game and Fish never did figure out where the cat came from. It was spotted in the area for weeks before Game and Fish was able to catch it using a rotisserie chicken.

Those at the wildlife refuge say he really likes chicken and will hiss at them if anyone comes near his meal.