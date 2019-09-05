Serval captured near Santa Fe transported to BioPark zoo

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The mysterious serval on the loose in the Santa Fe National Forest was captured early Thursday morning. Now, the big cat is in Albuquerque, the third exotic animal taken in by the zoo in recent weeks.

Zoo officials say they’ve taken in an alligator, a lemur, and now the serval. They’re going to keep the cat in quarantine and try to find it a new home.

It’s been nearly a week since New Mexico Game and Fish got the first report of the serval on the loose. Thursday morning, the African cat was captured near Hyde Memorial State Park, using a rotisserie chicken from Albertsons.

“We put the chicken in the trap and that brought it right in,” Tristanna Bickford, a spokesperson for New Mexico Game and Fish, said

The 30-pound cat was then transported by Game and Fish to the Rio Grande Zoo.

“Possibly, it was somebody’s pet. He seems fairly comfortable around us,” zookeeper Lynn Tupa said.

Zookeepers say they partner with Game and Fish when it comes to taking in exotic animals, but it’s not a common occurrence, at least not until recently.

“We’ve been quite busy with Game and Fish. We got the alligator a couple weeks ago, there was a lemur that was brought in, and now we have this serval,” Tupa said.

All three are being kept in quarantine while zoo staff searches for new homes for them. They say it may be challenging for the serval because they’re still unsure about his background.

“If nobody wants him, we may end up having to keep him here,” said Tupa.

They say if they do keep him, they won’t be putting him on display with their other serval because they’re solitary by nature.

Game and Fish says it’s not uncommon for people to own exotic pets, but there is a list of animals that are illegal on its website. If the animal isn’t illegal, you must first apply for a permit to own it.

Game and Fish say they are still investigating where the serval came from. The owner could face charges.