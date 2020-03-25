Sergent remembers life-changing call

It was a call he’ll never forget. A year after responding to a report of a baby boy who’d stopped breathing, a Sergeant with the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office remembers the relief he felt when that baby took another breath.

“It was something that really impacted me,” said Sgt. Adam Rogers, with the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office.

One year ago, he responded to a terrifying call. A baby had stopped breathing because of a medical episode.

Sergeant Rogers got to the home as quickly as possible. When he arrived on scene, he watched baby James take his first breath again. James’ dad, Wes Hoyt, saved his life by giving him CPR.

One year later, Sergeant Rogers says he recently spoke with James’ mom, Julie Hoyt. She says James is happy, and healthy and thriving.

Sergeant Rogers says James’ story is a good reminder that everyone should know CPR. He says if you start CPR before first responders arrive on scene, you increase the chances of survival greatly.