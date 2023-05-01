NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Alexis Avila is scheduled to be sentenced Monday for throwing her baby into a Hobbs dumpster. She faces a maximum of 18 years after a jury found her guilty of child abuse resulting in great bodily harm, and attempted first degree murder.

Avila faces a minimum of 12 years in prison and up to 18 years. Avila put her newborn baby in a trash bag, then threw the bag in a dumpster. It was all caught on video, and according to prosecutors, that was the key to the conviction. The baby was found alive by three people who were digging through the dumpster. He survived his injuries and is now in the care of other relatives.