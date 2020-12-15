Send holiday cards to New Mexico veterans through Operation Holiday Cheer

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – This year you can spread holiday cheer and thank a veteran. The Department of Veterans Services is asking New Mexicans to help launch Operation Holiday Cheer. All you have to do is send a holiday card to the State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences. The cards will then be distributed among veterans and staff.

“Our agency is hoping the veterans home will be flooded with holiday and thank you cards for residents and its staff,” said DVS Secretary-Designate Sonya L. Smith in a DVS news release Tuesday. “Due to the pandemic, there are visitation restrictions, so we feel Operation Holiday Cheer would be a great way of letting them know there is someone out there who appreciates what they’ve done for our country or are doing for the home’s residents–and that someone is thinking of them this holiday season.”

Holiday cards can be mailed to:

The New Mexico State Veterans Home 992 South Broadway Truth or Consequences, NM 87901 Attn: Operation Holiday Cheer

According to the same DVS news release, cards need only to be addressed with “Dear Veteran,” and contain a short message of appreciation for the military service of the veteran and if sending cards to staff, cards can be addressed, “Frontline Hero,” or another term of endearment, along with a brief message of appreciation for providing care for the home’s residents.

