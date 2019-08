NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The National Park Service is helping the state renovate two historic sites. New Mexico’s U.S. Senators helped secure $270,000 from the Save America’s Treasure Program.

Some of the funding will make repairs to gutters and paint at Fort Bayard. The rest will go towards preserving a two-room adobe for the Casita Desiderio y Pablita Ortega in Chimayo.