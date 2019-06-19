Senators push to integrate life-saving tech into cars

(KRQE) – U.S. Senator Tom Udall is working to keep drunk drivers off the roads by pushing to integrate new technology into cars. At a Senate Commerce Committee hearing Wednesday morning, Udall asked officials to support integrating a life-saving technology called DADDS into newly made vehicles.

The Driver Alcohol Detection System automatically detects when a driver has had more to drink than the legal limit and stops the car from moving. The technology is currently in the testing phase, but Udall says many car manufactures are using familiar excuses not to roll it out.

“They are the same arguments they made why airbags, backup cameras and probably every safety feature should not be deployed. They claim that the technology is unproven and we need to move cautiously before installing it,” said Sen. Udall.

The technology is currently in the testing phase. Udall hopes New Mexico will be at a test state citing our deadly drunk driving problem.