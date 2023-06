ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Looking for a job? A senator-hosted fair coming to the area might help with your search.

Senator Michael Padilla will host his 11th Annual Job Fair, on Wednesday, June 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be more than 100 employers at the event, and positions range from full and part-time.

This event is free and open to everyone and will be at Harrison Middle School. Learn more by clicking here.