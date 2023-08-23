ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Senator Martin Heinrich spoke Wednesday morning at the Economic Forum of Albuquerque addressing New Mexico jobs in clean energy, defense technology, and cyber security. Heinrich answered questions from the crowd including concerns that a number of doctors are leaving the state making it difficult for patients to see specialists in a timely manner.

Heinrich also spoke about following through on education programs as outlined in the Yazzie-Martinez lawsuit which looks to fix education inequalities for often overlooked populations like low-income and Native American students.