Sen. Udall expects investigation into Trump’s Fourth of July celebration

(KRQE)- New Mexico U.S. Senator Tom Udall is speaking out about the president’s ‘Salute to America’ celebration set to take place Thursday evening.

“Several weeks ago…asked for all the details. A very expensive letter on where the money was coming from and how much was going to be spent. Very detailed letter. We have been absolutely stonewalled,” said Udall who appeared on the Rachel Maddow Show to talk about the military-themed celebration.

Udall says his committee is still in the dark on where the funds are coming from. He expects an investigation and says Trump’s re-election campaign could foot the bill.