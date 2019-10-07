Sen. Tom Udall continues fight to help those exposed to radiation

WASHINGTON (KRQE) – Sen. Tom Udall is continuing his push to help more people exposed to radiation during the Cold War. While chairing a hearing on the effects of nuclear activity in Indian Country, the New Mexico Democrat discussed the “Radiation Exposure Compensation Act.”

Back in April, he and Sen. Martin Heinrich reintroduced a bill that would cover victims in New Mexico, including people who lived near the Trinity Site in 1945 and post-1971 uranium workers. If it passes, they will be eligible for assistance to help deal with health problems caused by exposure.

“Many of these downwinders, miners, and millers have long since passed. Others are still living with the effects of uranium contamination decades after the mining ceased,” Sen. Udall said.

Monday’s hearing also looked into how to help Native American communities impacted by the Atomic Age.