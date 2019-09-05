Sen. Martinez refuses to step down if convicted of DWI

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – State Senator Richard Martinez says he’s not going anywhere, even if he’s convicted of drunk driving.

Martinez is facing aggravated DWI charges after Espanola Police say he rear-ended another car at a red light back in June. An officer said he smelled alcohol coming from Martinez’s car, but Martinez refused a breathalyzer.

Martinez appeared before a new judge Thursday after three judges recused themselves and two others were excused. According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, after the hearing, reporters asked Martinez if he would resign if he is found guilty.

He said, “no,” and added he would also likely keep his post as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which oversees DWI and other crime-related legislation. Martinez also said, “This is probably going to make me a better senator.”

