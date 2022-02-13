NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re hearing for the first time from Senator Ben Ray Lujan since his team announced he suffered a stroke in late January. Senator Lujan posted a video online Sunday saying he would soon be leaving UNM Hospital for an in-patient rehab center.

The Senator announced he would be back on the Senate floor soon and thanked everyone for their well wishes during his recovery. “I’m doing well, I’m strong, I’m back on the road to recovery and I’m going to make a full recovery. I’m going to walk out of here, I’m going to beat this and I’m going to be stronger once I come out,”