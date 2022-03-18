NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Senator Martin Heinrich is getting a laugh after a friendly bet with Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy. Before the game, Murphy tweeted “You’re a 12 seed with almost no quality wins, this is a sucker’s bet.”

Senator Henrich was quick to answer asking if he was interested in a friendly wager if the Aggies came out on top. They settled on some Pistol Pete six-shooter whiskey versus some Connecticut whiskey. Sen. Henrich won that bet.