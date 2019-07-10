Sen. Heinrich sponsors bill to reduce carbon emissions

(KRQE)- U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich is calling for new fees on carbon emissions to help curb pollution and climate change.

The American Opportunity Carbon Fee act would put a price on every ton of carbon produced in an effort to get companies to go green. On Monday, Senator Martin Heinrich read letters to the Senate from New Mexican children pleading with lawmakers to save the Earth from pollution.

“Brook, age nine, from Albuquerque wrote: ‘The Earth is important to me because if we don’t take care of Earth now, things are going to get much worse,” said Heinrich.

“If these children can see so clearly how important it is, how desperately urgent it is, to fight for the future of our planet, why on Earth can’t our nation’s leaders here in Washington?”

Senator Heinrich says the act would generate $2.3 trillion in its first decade and would be used to help pay for their transition toward clean energy.