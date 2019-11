ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local elementary students are being honored for their artistic approach to climate change.

Dolores Gonzales Elementary took home the Youth Climate Change Challenge award. Earlier this year, Senator Martin Heinrich and Congresswoman Deb Haaland teamed up to launch the program.

Teachers say this kind of project is important for students. Students shared everything from poetry to paintings, expressing what the climate crisis means to them.