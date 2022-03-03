NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Senator Ben Ray Luján returned to the Senate floor Thursday. Luján was greeted with a standing ovation as he retook his seat in the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation after suffering a stroke more than a month ago.
Luján was hospitalized on January 27 after experiencing dizziness and fatigue. He was diagnosed with a minor stroke and underwent surgery to ease the swelling.