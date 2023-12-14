NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Lujan is part of a bipartisan effort to make the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline more efficient.

The New Mexico Democrat and Wyoning Republican Sen. John Barrasso has introduced a bill that routes calls to the crisis line to local call centers. Currently, 988 calls are sent to centers based on a phone’s area code, meaning calls may be directed to sites outside the caller’s physical location.

The senators said local call centers have a better understanding of the services available in their communities.