NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Senator Ben Ray Lujan is heading home after suffering a stroke last month. “Leaving in-patient care, next stop is outpatient care and getting back to the floor of the U.S. Senate,” said Sen. Lujan (D- New Mexico).

Senator Lujan posted that video on Twitter Friday. He also shared a picture Thursday of him working while in in-patient care and thanking everyone for the well wishes. He was hospitalized on January 27 after experiencing dizziness and fatigue.

He was diagnosed with a minor stroke that affected his balance and underwent surgery to ease the swelling. He didn’t announce when exactly he will be back on the Senate floor, just saying he’ll be back soon.