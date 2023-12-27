NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A semi-truck chase that began in New Mexico ended with an officer-involved shooting in Arizona on Tuesday, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

New Mexico State Police said they received a report around 11:30 a.m. that the truck had been stolen while the owner was warming the vehicle up. The owner told police that an unknown male jumped inside and left in the truck.

A New Mexico State Police officer attempted a traffic stop, but the driver did not comply, according to NMSP. A pursuit began on Interstate 40 and the NMSP officer stopped the pursuit when the driver drove the truck into Arizona.

AZDPS and units from other northeastern Arizona law enforcement agencies resumed the pursuit when it crossed the state line. The pursuit ended with an officer-involved shooting at milepost 255 in Winslow, Arizona. “The suspect was transported with non-life-threatening injuries, and no officers, deputies, or troopers were injured during the incident,” AZDPS said in an e-mail statement to KRQE News 13.

Law enforcement closed I-40 westbound at exit ramp 255 in Arizona for the investigation. At this time, AZDPS said they cannot confirm which agencies were involved in the shooting. This story will be updated as more information comes in.