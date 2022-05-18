NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police investigated a fatal rollover crash that happened Tuesday morning. The rollover happened around 7:32 a.m. on U.S. Highway 54 near milepost 151, south of Corona, NM.

Officials said in an NMSP press release that a commercial vehicle driven by 54-year-old Rimantas Labeika of Madison Heights, MI was traveling north on Highway 54. For an unknown reason, the truck drove off the road, hit a guardrail, and began to roll. Labeika suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the medical investigator.

Police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor and it is unknown if seat belts were properly used.