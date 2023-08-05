EDDY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – One person is dead following a semi and vehicle crash in Eddy County on Friday.

Deputies responded to the crash just after 12:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 62/180 between mile markers 25 and 26.

They said a Chevy pickup truck, driven by 34-year-old Jurado Jerome Escarcega, was headed northbound on the outside when a semi turned onto the inside lane.

That’s when Escarcega moved into the same lane and struck the back of the semi. He died at a hospital in Carlsbad.

The sheriff’s office said a failure to maintain lane and driver attention appear to be factors in the crash.