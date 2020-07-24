Semi crashes through fort at McCall’s Pumpkin Patch

MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A semi crashed through a fort at McCall’s Pumpkin Patch in Moriarty on Thursday. The owner describes hearing a loud thud from his home near the farm before finding a semi crashed into a fort on the property.

The owner says the semi was going eastbound on the freeway when a tire may have blown out, causing it to cross three medians, six lanes of traffic, three fences, and a tree before crashing into the fort. Police are still investigating the incident.

The driver went to the hospital with minor injuries. McCall’s is seven weeks out from hopefully opening, but even with this extra damage and COVID-19, the owner says he is staying positive.

“The beauty is being on this farm is social distancing at its finest and you are outdoors and there’s 300 acres if we want to spread you out on 300 acres we can do so, so yeah, we’re hoping for the green light,” said owner of McCall’s Kevin McCall. The damage is expected to cost anywhere from $50,000 to $75,000.