MCKINLEY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – One lane is now open after a crash in McKinley County. McKinley County Sheriff’s Office handled a semi-truck crash at the 60-mile marker on Interstate 40.
Story continues below:
- Community: What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 13 – Jan. 19
- Albuquerque: ABQ BioPark gives update on tiger cub found during crime investigation
- Crime: 1 arrested after police connect him to Pecos shooting
- New Mexico: New Mexico attorney general in favor of student debt relief plan
The westbound lanes were closed due to partial lane blockage and the need to land a medical helicopter.
KRQE called McKinley Sheriff’s Office about any injuries but has not heard back.