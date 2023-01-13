MCKINLEY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – One lane is now open after a crash in McKinley County. McKinley County Sheriff’s Office handled a semi-truck crash at the 60-mile marker on Interstate 40.

The westbound lanes were closed due to partial lane blockage and the need to land a medical helicopter.

Photo Courtesy of McKinley County Sheriff’s Office Photo Courtesy of McKinley County Sheriff’s Office

KRQE called McKinley Sheriff’s Office about any injuries but has not heard back.